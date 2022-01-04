Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.
Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at C$2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$510.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.37.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
