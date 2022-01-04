Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €67.00 ($76.14) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.56 ($73.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

