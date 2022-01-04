ANTA Sports Products Limited (ANPDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.91 on February 9th

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.9117 per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $369.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.58 and its 200-day moving average is $476.94. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $349.96 and a 52 week high of $615.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

