Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $125,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $293.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.22.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

