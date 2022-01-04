ApeSwap Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.42 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $73.48 million and $4.42 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.32 or 0.08152906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.80 or 1.00006544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007533 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

