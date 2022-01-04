Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,311 shares of company stock valued at $54,268,154. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.