Apollon Limassol One Day Volume Reaches $47,958.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $581,607.77 and $47,958.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00230782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.17 or 0.00508951 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,180 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

