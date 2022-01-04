Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Financial Comparison

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$93.96 million ($4.14) -1.50 Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 44.05 -$74.81 million ($7.31) -1.19

Cogent Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -98.12% -79.12% Cogent Biosciences N/A -131.35% -69.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cogent Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 261.74%. Cogent Biosciences has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 193.10%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

Summary

Cogent Biosciences beats Applied Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

