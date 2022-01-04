Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

APRE opened at $3.16 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $67.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.