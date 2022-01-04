Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 72.4% in December

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the November 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

