ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Barclays

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 495.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MT. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. 137,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

