ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Barclays

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 495.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MT. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.
MT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. 137,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.