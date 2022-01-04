Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 335.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 49.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average is $155.07. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

