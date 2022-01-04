Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,984 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

