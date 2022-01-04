Argent Capital Management LLC Has $67.52 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $67,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 40.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.18. 134,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,139,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

