Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

