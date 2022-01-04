Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after acquiring an additional 554,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

