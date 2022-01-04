Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 39.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 139,376 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 64.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 275,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

