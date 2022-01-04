Argus Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $640.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Argus from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $511.12.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $553.22 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.07 and a 200-day moving average of $505.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.