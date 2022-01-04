Ark Hits Market Capitalization of $180.72 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Ark has a total market cap of $180.72 million and approximately $42.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,207,175 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

