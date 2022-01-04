Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $2.54 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 2.2% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

