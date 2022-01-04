Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 38.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 111,423 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.2% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APAM opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

