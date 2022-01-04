Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $46,268.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.