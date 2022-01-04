Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of AAWH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 171,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,864. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

