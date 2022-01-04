ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Tops $0.37

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

