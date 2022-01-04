Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of APNHY opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

