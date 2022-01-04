ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

