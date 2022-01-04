AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $58.31

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.31, but opened at $57.09. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $57.37, with a volume of 52,917 shares traded.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

