AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 9,712.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,712.50 ($130.88).

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($141.49) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.75) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.75) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($122.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,471 ($114.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £131.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,674.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,583.72. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.