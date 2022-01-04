ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,913,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

