Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Head to Head Review

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Ship Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlas currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Global Ship Lease has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Global Ship Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Atlas.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 14.68% 12.73% 4.67% Global Ship Lease 31.56% 21.34% 8.16%

Dividends

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Global Ship Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Atlas pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Ship Lease pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Ship Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Ship Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Global Ship Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.42 billion 2.50 $192.60 million $0.62 23.15 Global Ship Lease $282.81 million 2.98 $41.56 million $3.04 7.65

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ship Lease. Global Ship Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Atlas on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations. The company was founded on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

