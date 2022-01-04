Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ATC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,893. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Atotech by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Atotech by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

