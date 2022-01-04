Atul Pande Sells 2,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,403. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.57. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.84 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.