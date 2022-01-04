Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $598.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.00.

ATDRY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,912. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

