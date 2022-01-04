Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $108.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Autoliv by 171.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

