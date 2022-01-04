Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $49.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

RNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 779,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,482 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

