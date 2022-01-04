Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. 271,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. Avista has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

