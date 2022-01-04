Axe Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $117,408.00 and approximately $65,862.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.00490438 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.