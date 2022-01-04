AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

AXS stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

