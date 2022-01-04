Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

Shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 17.88, but opened at 17.30. Backblaze shares last traded at 17.37, with a volume of 495 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. B. Riley started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.25.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.18 by -0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Backblaze Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.