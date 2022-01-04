Baker Chad R Sells 375 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baker Chad R decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.7% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $102.72. 56,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,418. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

