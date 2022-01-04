Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,435 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 6.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.34% of Baker Hughes worth $88,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 913,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 865,802 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,654.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.