Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCDY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 865. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.21.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

