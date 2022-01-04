Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.43 and a one year high of $107.15.

