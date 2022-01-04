Banco Santander S.A. Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $208.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.75 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

