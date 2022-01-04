Banco Santander S.A. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $631.47 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $641.77 and a 200-day moving average of $572.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

