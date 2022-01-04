Banco Santander S.A. Sells 11,990 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $350.11 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $263.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.