Banco Santander S.A. Sells 129,642 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 129,642 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $604.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $640.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.19. The firm has a market cap of $267.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

