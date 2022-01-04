Banco Santander S.A. Sells 8,451 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

