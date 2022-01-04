Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 546.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 159,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,512. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

