Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.89

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 4469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

